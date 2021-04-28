Lana Del Rey Announces Third Album of 2021 With Blue Banisters

Lana Del Rey isn’t slowing down.

Last month, Del Rey released Chemtrails Over the Country Club (you can read our review here) and the next day, announced plans for the June 1 release of its follow-up, Rock Candy Sweet. As if that wasn’t enough, Del Rey announced on Tuesday night that she is going to drop a third album in 2021, this one titled Blue Banisters.

In a tweet, Del Rey revealed that the album will be out on the 4th of July.

Album out July 4th

BLUE BANISTERS pic.twitter.com/q37PDKeyy5 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) April 28, 2021

Prior to this prolific output, Del Rey last released an album (Norman Fucking Rockwell) in 2019. You can read our review of that album here.

Late last year, Del Rey made her first TV performance in the U.S. in nearly a decade when she stopped by The Tonight Show. She was also lauded by Bruce Springsteen as one of the best current songwriters and made several other appearances as well.