Lana Del Rey Announces Third Album of 2021 With Blue Banisters

Singer-songwriter previously released 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' and has 'Rock Candy Sweet' coming in June

Daniel Kohn | April 28, 2021 - 12:12 am
Lana Del Rey Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour Dates
CREDIT: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

