Rapper Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery stemming from a 2016 incident where he was accused of sexually assaulting a high school student in a hotel room following a concert in South Carolina.

The victim, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements (as cited by WBTW), was present on a screen and agreed to all conditions of the plea deal, which included the rapper pleading guilty to the lesser charge, taking responsibility for his actions, undergoing counseling, and publicly apologizing for his actions — which he did in the courtroom. Black, born Bill Kapri, was sentenced to 10 years suspended to 18 months probation.

Joining Black in court was Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who called himself a “friend” of the rapper earlier this year when he tweeted at outgoing President Donald Trump asking him to commute Black’s sentence for an unrelated 2019 charge in which he was sentenced to three years in jail after pleading guilty to weapons charges in Florida.

Black and Lil Wayne were both pardoned by Trump in an 11th-hour decision the morning he left office. Following his release from jail, Black released a new song called “Last Day In.”