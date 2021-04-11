News \

Kid Cudi Wears a Floral Dress on SNL in Honor of Kurt Cobain

He also donned a green cardigan reminiscent of the late Nirvana frontman

Katrina Nattress | April 11, 2021 - 12:42 pm
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

