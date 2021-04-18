News \

Kathleen Hanna and Ad-Rock Talk Bikini Kill, Beastie Boys With Dan Rather

Trailblazing couple is the latest subject on Rather's special 'Musical Family' series

Katrina Nattress | April 18, 2021 - 1:01 pm
kathleen-hanna-ad-rock-dan-rathers-1618764032

Tags: ad-rock, beastie boys, bikini kill, kathleen hanna