John Lennon ‘Look At Me’ Video Features Unearthed 1968 Footage of John and Yoko

Listen to a Lennon classic accompanied by dreamy 8mm footage

Anna VanValkenburgh | April 1, 2021 - 10:24 am
JL-Look-At-Me-Video-Image-1617283280
CREDIT: Footage: William Wareing © Yoko Ono Lennon

Tags: john lennon, Yoko Ono