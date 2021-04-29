News \
Iceland Airwaves to Return This Fall With Arlo Parks, Bartees Strange
Tastemaking festival will take place Nov. 3-6
One of the most interesting festivals every year is Iceland Airwaves. This year, following an obvious year away physically (the fest still existed virtually), will see the event return to downtown Reykjavík on Nov. 3-6. As usual, the tastemaking festival features a nice blend of international and Icelandic artists, including two of our favorites with Arlo Parks and Bartees Strange, who featured very prominently on our best of 2020 albums and songs lists.
Other artists include perennial Grammy favorites (and San Antonio Spurs fans) Black Pumas, British rockers Squid, Crack Cloud, Metronomy, Pale Moon, and many more.
Check out the full lineup below. You can grab tickets for the in-person event here.
ADHD
Andavald
Andy Svarthol
Any Other
Aragrúi
Arlo Parks
Aron Can
Ásta
Axel Flóvent
Balming Tiger
Bartees Strange
Benni Hemm Hemm
Black Pumas
BSÍ
Bríet
Cell7
CHLOBOCOP
Countess Malaise
Crack Cloud
Daði Freyr
Daughters of Reykjavík
Denise Chaila
dj. flugvél og geimskip
Dry Cleaning
Eydís Evensen
Faux Real
Francis of Delirium
GDRN
GRÓA
gugusar
Halldór Eldjárn
Hipsumhaps
Holdgervlar
Inspector Spacetime
ISÁK
Júníus Meyvant
Kælan Mikla
KAMARA
Karina
kef LAVÍK
KeiyaA
Kiriyama Family
KLEIN
K.óla
Kristin Sesselja
Krummi
Laufey
Logi Pedro
Lynks
MAMMÚT
Magnús Jóhann
Máni Orrason
Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu
Metronomy
MSEA
Mugison
Myrkvi
Omotrack
Ouse
Oyama
Pale Moon
Porridge Radio
Power Paladin
Sad Night Dynamite
Salóme Katrín
Sara Parkman
S.hel
sideproject
Sigrún Stella
Sin Fang
Sinmara
Skoffín
Smoothboi Ezra
Snny
Squid
Superserious
supersport!
Svala
Tami T
THUMPER
TootArd
Tuys
Tyson
Ultraflex
The Vintage Caravan
Vök
Wu-Lu