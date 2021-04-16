Jon Ryan Schaffer, the founder of heavy metal band Iced Earth, pleaded guilty to two crimes related to the U.S. Capitol insurrection, per CNN.

In a DC District Court, Schaffer admitted guilt to both of his charges: obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a building with a dangerous weapon (bear spray).

100 days after the mob of rioters breached the Capitol complex, Schaffer is now the first rioter to plead guilty for crimes related to disrupting the certification of Electoral College votes.

The plea deal stipulated that Schaffer would agree to cooperate with investigators, in exchange for potential leniency during sentencing, according to the court proceedings.

When pictures of Schaffer inside the Capitol emerged, members of the Indiana-based rock band Iced Earth announced they quit the band.

This is an ongoing story.