Hayley Williams Shares Cover of Broadcast’s ‘Colour Me In’

Hayley Williams has shared her cover of Broadcast’s “Colour Me In.” The track was previously released for 24 hours on voter registration compilation Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy: a 40-track album featuring previously-unreleased recordings by everyone from R.E.M. to Phoebe Bridgers to Death Cab For Cutie, and many more.

“I really love Broadcast. It was hard to choose which song of theirs I wanted to cover,” says Hayley, “but I feel like this one hits me in a sweet spot that’s strangely comforted by longing and melancholy. I recorded this days before lockdown last year and it’s just been floating around in the ether. So happy it’s got a place to land now. Enjoy.”

Listen to her take on “Colour Me In” below.

“Colour Me In” follows Hayley’s surprise release of album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos earlier this year. The album arrives shortly after the recent release of Williams’ acoustic EP, PETALS FOR ARMOR: SELF-SERENADES that was released in December. PETALS FOR ARMOR: SELF-SERENADES features stripped-down new renditions of “Simmer” and “Why We Ever” – both originally found on Williams’ internationally acclaimed debut solo album, PETALS FOR ARMOR – alongside the previously unheard “Find Me Here.”

This cover may be the last we hear from Williams as a solo artist for a while as she recently tweeted that she’s “ready for the next Paramore album.”