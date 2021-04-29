New Music \

Flaming Lips Cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Lay Lady Lay’ for Dylan Revisited Tribute LP

The LP also features an acoustic track by Dylan that's not available anywhere else

Katherine Turman | April 29, 2021
CREDIT: Jim Dyson/Getty Images, Columbia Records

Bob Dylan, the flaming lips