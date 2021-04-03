DMX Hospitalized and in Critical Condition After Suffering Overdose

DMX (born Earl Simmons) has been hospitalized and is in critical condition after suffering from an overdose, TMZ reports. Sources close to the rapper told the outlet that the overdose occurred at his home at around 11pm Friday night, and it triggered a heart attack. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York, and is currently in the critical care unit. A source says Simmons has “some brain activity,” while another says he’s in a “vegetative state” and doctors have cautioned he might not pull through.

A rep for DMX told SPIN that he’s in the hospital but didn’t confirm further details.

Simmons has had a long history with substance abuse and has checked into rehab multiple times, most recently in 2019 following a year spent in jail for tax evasion. The 50-year-old Ruff Ryders rapper has spent the last two decades in and out of jail for drug-related charges, among other things. Though it hasn’t been revealed what drug caused the overdose, Simmons has opened up about his addiction to crack cocaine in the past.

The hip hop community has been sending well wishes to DMX and his family, as he fights for his life. See reactions from Missy Elliott, Killer Mike, Ja Rule, and more below.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

May God bless the Dog (DMX). Praying for him as I have just heard the terrible news. pic.twitter.com/EZze1zRSK3 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX… 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021

Sending prayers to Dmx pull thru my brother 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ee1rfuPHXS — Big Freedia (@bigfreedia) April 3, 2021

Hope DMX pulls through. Man has been through a lot. 🙏🏿 — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) April 3, 2021

DMX the world is praying 🙏🏾 — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) April 3, 2021