Dinosaur Jr. has been in heavy promo mode lately. The band continued their streak of sharing stellar videos with the release of the animated stop-motion clip for “Take It Back.” It’s the third single/video — following “Garden” and “I Ran Away” — from the band’s Sweep It Into Space, which arrives on April 23 via Jagjaguwar.

For the video, director Callum Scott-Dyson said in a statement that he “really wanted to use the creature on the front of the album sleeve for Sweep It Into Space as an inspiration and springboard for its own little adventure, exploring some simple notions of creation, dependence, coming of age and searching for another like yourself.”

“I wanted to mix those themes with my style of stop motion animation, everything being very DIY and handmade, using any materials I could get my hands on to bring the idea to life and give it a surreal and otherworldly feel. I’ve always been a really big fan of Dinosaur Jr, so I was working extra hard to do something that could add to such an awesome track and sit alongside it,” he continued.

Check out the clip below.

Additionally, the band. announced special guests for Camp Fuzz II, their fantasy camp in Big Indian, New York, which takes place July 27 – 30. Joining them will be Sopranos actor and writer Michael Imperioli, who will do a live reading from his rock and roll novel The Perfume Burned His Eyes. Additionally, Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows will host a stage banter workshop, and punkers Negative Approach will perform.

Dinosaur Jr. will begin a North American tour on Sept. 7 at Montreal, Quebec’s Corona Theatre. The run will go through Feb. 26, 2022, ending in Denver, Colorado.

Additionally, to celebrate the release of the album, Dinosaur Jr. will perform in a livestream from the Sinclair in Boston, Massachusetts on May 1st at 9 pm EST. Tickets are available here, with upgrade options for exclusive merchandise and VIP Soundcheck Experience.

In February, SPIN spoke to J. Mascis to mark the 30th anniversary of their Green Mind album. You can read that here.