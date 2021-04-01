Danny Elfman Releases Remix of ‘Kick Me’ With Death Grips Drummer

Legendary composer and Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman seems to have diverted from his plan to release a new track on the 11th of every month in 2021. Unless you don’t count remixes. Or unless he meant that he would release a new song every 11th while also surprising people with the occasional track between them.

Regardless of how he intends to proceed with his monthly plan, Elfman just dropped a remix of “Kick Me” (originally released on March 11) created with Death Grips drummer Zach Hill.

“I was a big fan of Death Grips and Zach Hill’s work, and so appreciative to have him jump in with his creative energy,” Elfman said in a statement.

Check out the new remix below.

Before the two versions of “Kick Me,” Elfman was busy working on brand new tracks like “Sorry” and “Happy,” and one could assume an album may be coming in the near future now that he’s signed to Epitaph. Of course, he also has the soundtrack for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming next year, and we certainly don’t expect him to turn away from composing any time soon after scoring dozens of the biggest movies of the last 35 years.