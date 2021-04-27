Counting Crows Release ‘Elevator Boots,’ First New Music in Seven Years

Apparently, Counting Crows have the seven-year-itch …. to create new music. the band sharing “Elevator Boots,” the first single from the Crows’ four-song Butter Miracle, Suite One EP, which is out on May 21.

“Elevator Boots” is a glam look at life on the road in a band, according to press materials, and was written by lead singer Adam Duritz.

Check out the new tune below.

In recent years, as much attention was paid to Durtiz’s infamous dreadlocks as to his group’s music, with the singer himself telling The Independent in 2009, “They’re real! In that they’re not imaginary. They’re extensions. … They made my hair itch. And man, they smelled.”

In 2019, the lineup did a tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band, giving fans hits off their 1993 multi-platinum breakout, August and Everything After.

The band also earned an Academy Award nomination for “Best Original Song” at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song,” and a GRAMMY nomination for the song “Accidentally in Love,” which was included in the film Shrek 2.

The tracklist and order info for the Crows’ latest are below.

Butter Miracle, Suite One tracklist

The Tall Grass Elevator Boots Angel of 14th Street Bobby and the Rat-Kings

The upcoming EP can be pre-ordered here.