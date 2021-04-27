New Music \

Counting Crows Release ‘Elevator Boots,’ First New Music in Seven Years

It's off the 'Butter Miracle, Suite One' EP, due out on May 21

Katherine Turman | April 27, 2021 - 10:21 am
Counting Crows Perform At The O2 Arena London
CREDIT: Rob Ball/WireImage

Tags: adam duritz, counting crows