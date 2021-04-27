Britney Spears has stayed silent outside of a few vague Instagram posts about her long-standing legal conservatorship. But at a hearing on Tuesday, Spears’ attorney requested that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny schedule another hearing where Spears herself would address the court. Spears has been battling her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, in recent years.

“My client has requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly,” the singer’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, told the court on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “My client has asked that it be done on an expedited basis.”

Spears is scheduled to speak on June 23 at 1:30 pm PT.

Last month, Ingram asked the court to remove Jamie Spears as the conservator and replace him with Jodi Montgomery, who previously served in that same role in 2019 while Jamie faced health issues.

In November 2020, Ingram said that Spears “is afraid of her father” and has said that Spears “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Her case was recently addressed in a New York Times documentary titled Framing Britney Spears, which traced Spears’ career as a pop star and the conservatorship itself, which began in 2008 and followed several years of mental health struggles. It brought renewed attention to the case and the #FreeBritney fan movement that has expressed concerns over the way her father has control of her life.