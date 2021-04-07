In 2019, Brandi Carlile performed Joni Mitchell’s entire Blue album at a show at L.A.’s Disney Concert Hall, however, the praised performance wasn’t captured on camera. So on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, Colbert, apparently gutted that he missed that show, asked Carlile if she’d perform a song from Blue and she obligingly grabbed an acoustic guitar to do “A Case of You.”

Carlile was on The Late Show to promote her book, Broken Horses: A Memoir, where the six-time Grammy winner opens up about a life shaped by music. They discussed her “stream of consciousness” approach to writing the memoir, and Carlile shared that she “wanted to write the experience with my faith journey as a queer person.”

Carlile also spoke to Colbert about her friendship with John Prine – she covered Prine’s “I Remember Everything” for the Grammys broadcast — and almost a year to the day of the anniversary of Prine’s death.

Watch Carlile’s performance below.

Watch Carlile’s interview below.