Black Rob, ‘Whoa!’ Rapper and Bad Boy Artist, Dies at 51

Robert Ross, the rapper known as Black Rob who was on the Bad Boy Records roster at the turn of the century, has died at the age of 51, according to multiple media reports. Mark Curry, who was also on Bad Boy, and DJ Self, shared the news on social media. Last week, Curry organized a GoFundMe to help the rapper, who had been battling a number of health issues in recent years.

“This Gofundme is to help him find a home, pay for medical help & stability during these trying times. We’ve lost a lot legends and we can’t afford to lose anymore. This is my way to try and help,” the description read.

Last week, DJ Self posted a photo of Black Rob in the hospital, which you can see below.

Born on July 12, 1969, in Buffalo, Black Rob was signed to Sean Combs’ Bad Boy label and in 1999, released Life Story on the label. He first appeared on 112’s “Come See Me” and would also guest on songs by Notorious B.I.G., Ma$e, Cru, Ol Dirty Bastard and Faith Evans. In 1998, VIBE featured Black Rob as an artist on the rise. “The way I talk on the mike is the way I talk when I’m face-to-face with you. Ain’t nothin’ watered down. I don’t talk about Rolexes, minks, or Cristal ’cause I don’t have that,” he told the publication of his style.

Life Story, his 2000 Bad Boy debut, spawned the rapper’s biggest solo hit, “Whoa!” The song peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard 200 in 2000 after it was released as a single.

Black Rob also appeared with Curry on Diddy’s “Bad Boy for Life” in 2001. The song peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard 200. He left Bad Boy in 2010 and he released his final album in 2015.

The cause of death has yet to be revealed.