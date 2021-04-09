Ever wanted to see Kings of Leon perform exclusive intimate live sets, answer your questions, and just generally hang out for a bit? Well, we’ve got good news for you.

Tune in at spin.com/livestream on Thursday, April 22 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET for a very special hangout with Kings of Leon where we’ll have a live performance, a “Fans Ask Kings” segment, behind the scenes tour, and a virtual meet and greet. It’s sure to be poppin’ as always, so don’t forget to register now to reserve your spot in the audience.

Kings of Leon recently released their eighth studio album, When You See Yourself, which was their first since 2016’s WALLS. The album features singles like “The Bandit,” “Echoing” and more.

With recent cover stars like Run the Jewels, MGK, Kehlani, HAIM, Jack Harlow, Rico Nasty and more, our future features are sure to turn heads and provide must-watch streams. Combined with the full production by In.Live and sitting at about an hour long each, you won’t want to miss any of them.