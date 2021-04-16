As the concert industry starts seeing signs of life after a harrowing year, Alanis Morissette has released a new song and video to raise money for her road crew, and others who lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tribute is called, “I Miss The Band,” and arrives with a black-and-white music video directed by Victor Indrizzo that’s filled with heartwarming, backstage laughter and stage footage looking out onto seas of people in the audience.

Morissette said in a statement:

“deeply yearning to play live music again….the sweat, the rapture, the movement, the love…i miss seeing your faces & being with my bandmates ❤️❤️ soon…we’ll be back together. 😭”

Morissette is partnering with Backline, a non-profit that connects the music industry and families with mental health and wellness resources.

“Life in this industry can be incredibly isolating and difficult,” Morissette wrote. “Backline provides a safe, private, and immediate place to go for help. Available for free to artists, managers, agents, crew, producers, labels, and their families, Backline programs offer case management, support groups, and wellness programs to meet the needs of this unique community.”