Paris-based musician Tristin Bechet, known by his moniker TRZTN, uses his uniquely provocative, electronic designs to create sonic mood boards for films and brands, like Nike, Karl Lagerfeld, Dior, Chanel, and Givenchy. His new album Royal Dagger Ballet is another hypnotic feat. Its single “Hieroglyphs” features Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Karen O, whom he also collaborated with music for Spike Jonze’s Where the Wild Things Are film and Rise of The Tomb Raider.

In Bechet’s own words: “‘Hieroglyphs’ resembles an odd [David] Lynchian dream state; bizarre and beautiful. A sonic portrait that warbles away into space dust. Without holding back, I embarked on a phantasmagorical way of production— sculpting sound more than composing conventionally. I recorded clangs and digital white noise. I re-shaped her voice, deformed the structure, and resampled her own vocals creating the main staccato vocal theme. The track disintegrates and falls back together like the push and pull of a rubber band stretching.”

Here’s a day in the life of TRZTN.

Date February 17, 2021

Time I woke up 7:15 a.m.

Every day starts with Water comes in, water goes out.

Breakfast consists of My kid’s half-eaten crepe guzzled with instant coffee.

To get going I always Pray to the God of Thunder and Rock and Roll.

I don’t feel dressed without A feeling inside.

Before I start working I must Smoke a Quigarette and have a think (a quick cigarette).

Currently working on I am pretty much locked in the studio for most of the day. Now with the release of my record I am in a transitional period where I am exploring my next move. That includes experimenting with musical ideas or getting to know a new instrument. Also working on a commission for a fashion brand, and finishing a music video.

But I’d really love to be Doing the same things but in more majestic fashion, such as taking a helicopter to my glass studio on the edge of a cliff overlooking the crashing waves.

Book I’m reading Art Sex Music, the Cosey Fanni Tutti autobiography.

I don’t know how anyone ever Yoga in the nude is one thing, but nude yoga videos is another.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Ew. That sounds like torture, so I will go with John Cage’s “As Slow As Possible”. One note, thank you.

The perfect midday consists of A simple Brazilian lunch preferably sitting on plastic chairs outside somewhere. Also, a moment when a buddy and I “realize” something at the same time.

To help get through the day I need to Pick up my guitar and strum into the void with no intent.

Not a day goes by without speaking to Sometimes I go days without speaking to anyone.

My daydreams consist of Journeying the Far East on a motorcycle with my little boy in the side-car.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world Just feel love. Fulfilled. What does that feel like? Also, I’d be very rich.

I’ll always fight for Emancipation—any kind.

Currently in love with Making a fire every night and WFMU radio.

Hoping to make time to watch Charlie Chaplin films and I need to up my ‘70s horror game.

By my bedside I always have A trampled Harper’s magazine mixed with a dust ball and a sock. But maybe it’s not there anymore.

To help get through the night I Nothing can help me there.

Bedtime A moan, warmth, and a private conversation with my mind.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always It’s always too short.