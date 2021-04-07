A Day in the Life of…Puma Blue

25-year-old Puma Blue’s debut album In Praise of Shadows earned its 70 million streams through an easy, ambient sound that at times, transcends to hypno-pop. He’s a mesmerizing storyteller, and if this debut is any indication, we’re hoping each phase of life brings this level of euphonic inspiration.

Much of the album was inspired by new love. In his own words: “‘Already Falling’ was written about the intoxication of waking up with someone special. You want to fall down the rabbit hole with them forever, but you’re also trying not to get too ahead of yourself. There’s a realization that it’s too late for that, but it’s okay to give into those feelings when you trust yourself.”

Here’s a heartfelt day in the life of Puma Blue.

Date February 26, 2021

Time I woke up 9 a.m.

Every day starts with A shower, a shave, leaving a text for my long-distance partner to wake up to.

Breakfast consists of A rush.

To get going I always Have a cup of tea and do my skincare routine.

I don’t feel dressed without My watch, my hair washed. I have the craziest, curly bed hair.

Before I start working I must Connect with something or someone, or with myself.

Currently working on A live video from a rehearsal space.

But I’d really love to be I’m happy where I am.

Book I’m reading The Descent of Man by Grayson Perry.

I don’t know how anyone ever Passed their maths exams.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Voodoo by D’Angelo.

The perfect midday consists of A good stretch, a good laugh or time for reflection and a delicious lunch.

To help get through the day I need To be present.

Not a day goes by without speaking to My partner.

My daydreams consist of Making a film.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world Everyone would have equal rights and feel safe and content.

I’ll always fight for LOVE.

Currently in love with Jean Cocteau, Al Pacino, Mexican food, Brazilian music.

Hoping to make time to watch Tarkovsky’s Mirror, there’s a Martin Margiela doc I want to watch and I want to re-watch Broad City, The Queen’s Gambit and Avatar: The Last Airbender (for the hundredth time).

By my bedside I always have A glass of water (not the same one).

To help get through the night I Listen to Stars of the Lid (or cuddle with my partner when we’re together).

Bedtime Sometime between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Hopeful. Each day is a gift.