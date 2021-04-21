Dominique Fils-Aimé is a singer with so much soul—and a sound so other-worldly—you’ll be hard-pressed to believe she’s from this modern earth. Her sound is a melodic amalgam of a Sam Cooke-Peggy Lee-too-many-greats-to-name-here mosaic laced with her unmistakably sunlit style. Fair warning: When you first listen to this JUNO-award winner’s newest album, Three Little Words, it’s entirely possible you won’t ever want to stop. It’s a beautiful dilemma that comes highly recommended.

“As we try to rid our lives of toxic relationships, striving to evict intrusive thoughts that occupy our minds is one of the biggest challenges,” she says, of her single “Mind Made Up”. “[The song] is an encouragement to accept that challenge in all its forms and manifestations. The dream of getting better comes with a leap of faith where we have to accept our vulnerabilities in order to get to the source of the problem. When we allow ourselves to fall into our emotions and accept that we have a problem, we can truly begin the arduous yet necessary task of bettering one’s self.”

Here’s a day in the life of Dominique Fils-Aimé.

Date February 18, 2021

Time I woke up 7:45 a.m.

Every day starts with Gratitude.

Breakfast consists of Coffee.

To get going I always Take a walk to start the day.

I don’t feel dressed without A black hoodie.

Before I start working I must Get my bullet journal to procrastinate while feeling productive.

Currently working on Being a better person.

But I’d really love to be Free.

Book I’m reading I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings [by Maya Angelou].

I don’t know how anyone ever Hurts children.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be A different album every day.

The perfect midday consists of Sunshine on ma faaaaaace.

To help get through the day I need Sunshine on ma faaaaaaace (or cheesecake or a second coffee).

Not a day goes by without speaking to Myself.

My daydreams consist of The world becoming a safe space for all, plants and animals included.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world We might get bored.

I’ll always fight for A better world.

Currently in love with Love.

Hoping to make time to watch No need—I already finished all the movies and all the series in the universe. Twice.

By my bedside I always have Water and an essential oil diffuser (lavender).

To help get through the night I Sleep or sing.

Bedtime To be determined.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always As exciting as today.