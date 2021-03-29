New Music \
Waxahatchee Covers Dolly Parton, Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams on Deluxe Saint Cloud
Kate Crutchfield celebrates one year of "Saint Cloud" with livestream and classic country covers
Waxahatchee’s 2020 album, Saint Cloud just hit its one-year anniversary, and to celebrate the landmark, Kate Crutchfield did what 2020 wrought for musicians: a live-streamed show. The content within that livestream beautifully evolved into a deluxe edition of Saint Cloud featuring three covers: Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits of My Labor,” Dolly Parton’s 1977 gem “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” and Bruce Springsteen’s poignant HIV/AIDS songs “Streets of Philadelphia.”
Crutchfield adds her own peaceful spirit and indie-twang to each song. The new collection of music is titled Saint Cloud +3 and can be found on all streaming services and BandCamp.
Saint Cloud arrived just as world-wide lockdowns were in place last year, so her first project since 2018’s Great Thunder EP, landed square in the midst of pandemic panic.
Listen to all three covers below.