Warpaint Share Their Interpretation of Gang of Four’s ‘Paralysed’

Warpaint has shared their interpretation of the Gang of Four tune “Paralysed,” which is the third song released ahead of The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four collection that is due out May 28.

It’s the third cut taken from the 20-track, two-CD/LP compilation album featuring Gang of Four songs done by major artists, and features original artwork by Damien Hirst.

Warpaint’s Jenny Lee, who produced her group’s version of “Paralysed,” explained in a statement: “’The change will do me good.’ (Damaged Goods). Best piece of advice that pretty much changed my life. Not to mention Dave Allen’s bass playing also changed me forever. Made me wanna play bass.

“It was cool to get inside of ‘Paralysed,’ and for Gang Of Four to give us freedom to freak out in our way… it was a beautiful opportunity and we’re SOOO excited,” she furthered. “It’s an honor actually to be a part of Andy’s tribute.”

Founder Andy Gill died in February 2020 at the age of 64. Gill’s widow, Catherine Mayer, said that her husband “loved the way Warpaint created not only songs but atmospheres, without sacrificing drive and danceability. The marriage of their unique sound with ‘Paralysed,’ on the face of it one of the least likely dance tracks ever, is spectacular.”

Mayer will be donating any income she receives from the single to the [UK] Women’s Equality Party, a party she co-founded and that Andy passionately supported.

Previously, Tom Morello and Serj Tankian collaborated on the tune “Natural’s Not In It.”

Additionally, Gang of Four recently released a limited edition box set of their early work, Gang of Four: 77-81.