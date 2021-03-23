Often-contentious Irish singer Van Morrison has made news in recent months for being opposed to the COVID lockdown and released several songs voicing his displeasure.

Today, however, Morrison shared “Only A Song,” the lead single from his soon-to-be-released 42nd album, Latest Record Project: Volume 1.

“Only A Song” features lyrics like “Only a song, it’s not set in stone, it’s only a song/It’s only a poem, it could change in the long run/it’s only a song It’s what I said then just to make it rhyme,” which Morrison’s love of blues, R&B, jazz, and soul, and not his lockdown beliefs.

Morrison previously released the title track, along with a video that served as an ad for Latest Record Project: Volume 1. Both “Only A Song” and the recently released title track are instant downloads when the album is pre-ordered. Latest Record Project drops May 7 via Exile/BMG on double-CD, deluxe-CD, triple-vinyl, and digital formats.

When the singer first announced his new double-LP, he said that the collection wouldn’t contain any anti-lockdown songs, though titles including “They Own the Media” and “Why Are You on Facebook?” seem like he’s not willing to shy away from courting some controversy.

Check out “Only A Song” below.