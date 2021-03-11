The long-simmering feud between the Weeknd and the Recording Academy has hit a new high.

In the New York Times’ Grammys preview, the Weeknd said he’s done with the Grammys and will boycott the event moving forward.

“Because of the secret committees,” the Weeknd said in a statement provided to the Times, “I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

In response, the Times got the following statement from Harvey Mason Jr., the interim CEO for the Recording Academy:

“We’re all disappointed when anyone is upset. But I will say that we are constantly evolving. And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees.”

When the nominations were first announced last November, the Weeknd was a shocking snub. His album Blinding Lights was one of the biggest of the year and “After Hours” continues to stay on the charts a year after its release (and was one of our best songs of 2020 to boot). Needless to say, he wasn’t very happy.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” he tweeted at the time.

How this unfolds remains to be seen, but the long and short is that the Weeknd has had enough and is unafraid to take a stand. He recently appeared at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and played a career-spanning set.

The 63rd Grammy Awards air this Sunday, March 14, on CBS. There are 83 categories that recognize recordings released between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020.