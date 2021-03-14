The Strokes Win Best Rock Album Grammy for The New Abnormal

The Strokes won the Best Rock Album Grammy for The New Abnormal, beating out Grace Potter (Daylight), Sturgill Simpson (Sound and Fury), Fontaines D.C. (A Hero’s Death) and Michael Kiwanuka (Kiwanuka). This was their first-ever Grammy win. Despite connection issues when the winner was announced, the dudes were pretty pleased to win.

The Strokes are in good company, joining the likes of former Best Rock Album winners including Cage the Elephant, Green Day, Foo Fighters, the War on Drugs, Muse, and Led Zeppelin.

Fiona Apple won earlier for Best Alternative Music Album and for Best Rock Performance. Brittany Howard won Best Rock Song for “Stay High.”

