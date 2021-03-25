The Offspring Relive Through the Horrors of the Past Year in ‘Let the Bad Times Roll’ Video

Following The Offspring’s announcement last month that the ’90s punk are releasing their first full-length album in nearly a decade, the Orange County-based band sharing a video for the quippy title track, “Let The Bad Times Roll.”

The clip features several bored adolescents being attacked by their own technology, wronged by their medication, and talked to by inanimate objects throughout the house. The coronavirus even becomes animated and attacks in the funny-creepy clip. In true punk rock style, the title and tune are of course meant to mock the lighthearted saying “let the good times roll.”

The song’s lyrical indictment addresses socio-political events of the last few years, with frontman Dexter Holland singing, “Oh baby let the bad times roll / On a stripper pole / Ya fuck it let the bad times roll / Mexicans and blacks and Jews Got it all figured out for you / Gonna build a wall let you decide Apathy or suicide.”

In a previously released statement about the tune, Holland said, “I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best’ it’s more like they’re saying ‘fuck it’ and its really scary.”

Check out the “Bad Times” below.

The Offspring will release their tenth studio album, Let the Good Times Roll, on April 16 via Concord Records.