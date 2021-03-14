Taylor Swift Plays Songs From folklore and evermore at Grammys

Coming off the mega-success of her sister albums folklore and evermore, Taylor Swift had a little help from her friends during her latest major Grammy moment.

On Sunday night, Swift performed a medley of hits from her Billboard-topping 2020 albums, including “Cardigan,” “Willow” and “August,” as she sang and played along in a woodland surrounding. The elegant performance, featuring Swift sitting on a mossy roof and joined by collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner inside what appears to be a mini-cabin, helped celebrate the milestone success of their two latest projects.

Of course, this is yet another big year for the singer-songwriter at the awards, where she earned an Album of the Year and Song of the Year nod for folklore and “Cardigan,” respectively. Both the album and single earned top-billing on the charts, with the record topping the Billboard 200 and song topping the Hot 100 last year.

Swift is also in the process of re-recording her 2008 album Fearless, with her updated rendition of “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” making waves since its Feb. 11 release. With the re-recordings, Swift will finally have ownership of the new versions of her songs following a battle with Big Machine Records.

Check out part of her latest performance below.