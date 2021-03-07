News \

Taylor Swift, Chris Martin, Haim and Billie Eilish Set to Perform at 2021 Grammy Awards

Brandi Carlile, Megan Thee Stallion, and more have also been announced

Katrina Nattress | March 7, 2021
Grammy statuette
