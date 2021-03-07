Taylor Swift, Chris Martin, Haim and Billie Eilish Set to Perform at 2021 Grammy Awards

The 2021 Grammy Awards have announced this year’s performers, and the list is stacked. Taylor Swift, Chris Martin, Haim, and Billie Eilish are all set to take the stage “while still safely apart.”

The ceremony will also include sets from Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and Harry Styles.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah and air on March 14.