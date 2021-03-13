News \

Stone Roses Singer Ian Brown Says Spotify Removed His Anti-Lockdown Song to ‘Censor’ Him

'Little Seed Big Tree' features lyrics like 'Put your muzzle on, get back in your basket'

Katrina Nattress | March 13, 2021 - 12:39 pm
Ian Brown
CREDIT: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Tags: Ian Brown, Stone Roses