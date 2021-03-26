SPIN Daybreaker: 17 Songs That Will Boost Your Mood

It’s the first lovely Friday of spring and what better way to celebrate the coming of better weather and fun times than driving down the coast or starting an isolated dance party on the beach? Lucky for you, Daybreaker has curated some of the grooviest songs you can crank the stereo up to whilst on your weekend escapade. This week’s playlist brings some infectious bops rotating through the pop, dance, soul, psych-pop, and R&B spaces. It’s a complete mix that’ll satisfy every musical craving.

Per usual, standouts this week include three incredible rising artists that are making a lasting impression within the industry. First up is seven-piece band, VC Pines who bring a lively alternative-soul sound accompanied with Jack Mercer’s deeply lush vocals on “Smoke Without Fire.” Next is gritty but delicate songstress Donna Missal who released an intimately empowering self-love anthem, “sex is good (but have you tried).” Lastly there’s the Gold Coast psych-pop band, Babe Rainbow who melt away your sorrows with the ethereal dreamy lullaby, “Your Imagination” that features some spoken words and vocals from multi-faceted artist/activist Jaden Smith.

If there’s any inspiration to be taken from this handful of artists, it’d be to listen to your voice and amplify it in order to create the reality you want to live in. As always, sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker. Keep up with all new artists and let us know who you would like to be featured in our weekly roundup by following us on socials! (IG/FB/Twitter)