Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony to Take Place in Person

In a sign that things may be turning around in the battle against COVID-19, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced today (March 2) that this year’s event will be held in person. The event will take place on Oct. 30 in downtown Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

This is the first time the event will be held at the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was last held in Cleveland in 2018 at Public Hall. The 2019 ceremony was at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“Ticketing capacity is an important question these days as we move through the health challenges of our nation but also get reopened again,” Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris said in a press conference that was broadcast online. “Ticket on-sale announcement will be in July. Until then, we’re going to monitor best practices and make sure that however we’re seating the event, we’re doing it in a careful and healthy way.”

SPIN has reached out to the Rock Hall to see what the capacity for this 35th annual event will be. The venue holds 20, 562.

Last year’s event was pushed before being changed and transitioned to being a remote event in November.

There are a bunch of great nominees for this year’s class, including Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige Kate Bush, Devo, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Fela Kuti, Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick and more.

Here’s our prognosis on who gets into the Hall of Fame this year.