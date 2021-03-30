For the first time since lead singer Riley Gale died last year, the surviving members of Grammy-nominated Texas band Power Trip got together to pay musical tribute to their late frontman, joining John and Donald Tardy of metal behemoths Obituary for a studio performance of Power Trip’s “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe).”

Power Trip’s surviving members — guitarists Nick Stewart and Blake Ibanez, drummer Chris Ulsh, and bassist Chris Whetzel — also affirmed their desire to carry on, Stewart telling the Los Angeles Times, “We do want to continue to play music together; we just are not sure what that looks like at this time.”

In the tribute to Gale, who died in August 2020 at the age of 34, the band held up a photo of Gale, saying “rest in peace, brother,” before launching into their Grammy-nominated song “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe).”

Following Gale’s death, he was lauded by peers and friends including Ice-T and Anthrax’s Scott Ian, and his work as an activist was honored with a library named after him at Dallas Hope Center.

Watch the members of Power Trip and Obituary play for Gale below.