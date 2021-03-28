Perry Farrell Reveals More Details About Lollapalooza’s Possible 2021 Return

Perry Farrell has revealed more details about Lollapalooza’s potential return in 2021. While speaking to iHeartRadio’s Jason Rockman, the Jane’s Addiction frontman/festival co-founder said he’s hopeful the festival will happen in some capacity this summer.

“If we can all stay on course, get vaccinated, stay socially distanced and masked up, maybe — please, God, maybe — we’ll get to go to Chicago in early August in one capacity or another,” he said. “If it’s not a giant Lollapalooza, it might be a half-capacity Lollapalooza or no Lollapalooza. But I want there to be a Lollapalooza in some capacity so bad.”

Farrell went on to note they can only follow the public’s lead. “But we can only respond to the people. If the people are getting it right and we’re flattening out and we’re going away from COVID infections, there’s hope. I listen to Joe Biden, when he thinks July 4th could be the first time we’ll have a small celebration. I’m gonna say that my first small celebration will be in August, and I wanna have it in Chicago.”

The details come after Farrell hinted at Lollapalooza’s return earlier this week while showing off his “license to party” (read: vaccination). Last year, the co-founder made the most out of a bad situation by curating a four-day Lolla livestream. See our coverage here.

Farrell launched Lollapalooza in 1991 as a farewell tour for Jane’s Addiction. It was a touring festival until 1997 before finding a permanent home in Chicago in 2005.