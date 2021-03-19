New Music \

Peaches Shares ‘Pussy Mask’ Single and Animated Video

The animated video features late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Katherine Turman | March 19, 2021 - 11:43 am
Peaches: There's Only One Peach With The Hole In The Middle
CREDIT: Adam Berry/Redferns

