“Pussy Mask” is the title of Peaches’ new tune, and are you really surprised? It’s a song that she says is “absurd and fun but also a reflection of our concerns.” The accompanying video features animated versions of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Lyrics to the bouncy tune include “Pander pussy / Candor pussy /Commander pussy / Gerrymandered pussy /Don’t slander pussy ” … “Put my pussy in the Senate / Have my pussy as your tenant.”

In her statement, Peaches explained about the song’s inception: “Because of the pandemic, our collective anxieties unite us more than ever. Even though it may not affect each one of us the same way, we all have similar base concerns. The humor shines some light into our dark, confusing, and frustrating reality.”

The video was directed by Leah Shore and animated by Shore and Rob Yuflo.

The single will be available as a black vinyl seven-inch and picture disc seven-inch (limited to 500 copies), available for pre-order on the Third Man online store and Peaches online store ahead of a June 25 release.

Check out the “Pussy Mask” video below.