Paul McCartney ended up having quite a productive lockdown, or in his own words, “rockdown.” He made an album by his lonesome, the aptly titled McCartney III that was released in December. Now? He’s upped the ante quite a bit!

The ex-Beatle has personally enlisted an all-star group of artists to contribute their takes on a fresh version of the LP titled McCartney III Imagined. Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Damon Albarn and Massive Attack are just some of the big-timers who lent their talents to the collection with either a new performance or a remix of the original tune.

As for the first song, get a glimpse of Dominic Fike’s version of “The Kiss of Venus” below.

McCartney III Imagined is out on April 16 via Capitol Records. Preorder the collection here.

Check out the tracklisting below:

1. Find My Way (feat. Beck)

2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)

3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)

4. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)

6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)

10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)

12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)*

* Physical release exclusive track