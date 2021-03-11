New Music \

Paul McCartney’s McCartney III Imagined to Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, St Vincent, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak

Listen to Dominic Fike's take on "The Kiss of Venus"

Daniel Kohn | March 11, 2021 - 12:00 pm
Paul McCartney in the studio
CREDIT: Mary McCartney

Tags: anderson .paak, Beck, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Paul McCartney, st vincent