Noel Gallagher Wishes He Played 2009 Paris Show Where He Quit Oasis

Oh, brother.

It’s been more than a decade since Noel Gallagher quit Oasis famously before the band was to perform Paris’ Rock En Seine on August 28, 2009. Now, the older Gallagher brother admitted that he sometimes regrets not playing Oasis‘ final show, thinking that “it would have been a mad gig.” Oasis broke up that night without playing after an infamous dressing room spat.

Contact Music reports that in a new interview with the Daily Star, Noel recounted that “We were getting pissed and fighting and then me going: ‘Fuck it, I’m going home, fuck off!’ With the benefit of time, I don’t know whether it would have been better to stay and do the gig which would have been like a monumental, mad fucking Oasis gig because the fight would have carried on to the stage, maybe not the physical fighting but the verbals between us. It would have been a mad gig.”

While Noel says he wishes he had “the memory of that gig.’ That would have been the way to go out,” he also acknowledges, “it had to happen.” The pair had apparently been fighting over Liam’s clothing line, Pretty Green, and the company’s ad in the band’s tour program.

“I’d never had enough of Oasis – I’d had enough of him. I didn’t think it was right for him to be flogging his gear to our fans. There was a massive row about it. It slowly went downhill after that,” Noel says of his feeling of the band at the time.

Meanwhile, on Feb. 24, The Guardian reported that Liam and Noel Gallagher registered a joint film production company, which has sparked excitement over a possible reunion. The estranged brothers are partners in Kosmic Kyte via Companies House – which is for “motion picture production activities. ”

Liam tweeted about the company: “There [sic] gonna put in the movies, there [sic] gonna make a big star out of me c’mon you know,” making reference to the famous Buck Owens’ tune “Act Naturally.”

They’re remaining mum about the possibility of a reunion — following in the footsteps of former on-the-outs American brothers in the Black Crowes — but 2021 does mark the group’s 30th anniversary. Just sayin.’