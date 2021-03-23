Monster Magnet Shares ‘Mr. Destroyer’ From A Better Dystopia Covers LP

Monster Magnet has shared “Mr. Destroyer,” a cover of a song originally done in 1972 by cult band Pooh-Bah. The tune is from Magnet’s upcoming A Better Dystopia covers album, which arrives May 21 via Napalm Records.

It’s the New Jersey-based band’s 11th studio album and first all-covers record. It’s the band’s first release since 2018’s Mindfucker LP.

As Magnet singer Dave Wyndorf says about the birth of A Better Dystopia: “We all agreed that we would be bored out of our minds within a month of lockdown. MONSTER MAGNET loves the road. It’s a lifestyle. So, I considered our options. Rather than panhandle on the internet, hawking masks and Zoom-rocking practice sessions for dollars, I suggested we record a “bunker record.” A total DIY affair (band only) recorded and mixed in Bob Pantella’s small but potent Freak Shop Studios/rehearsal space right here in New Jersey.”

Discussing the covers that populate A Better Dystopia, Wyndorf notes, “The great bands whose music we lovingly interpret here were (and some still are) on the fringe, underrated, and in our opinion, really, really cool. I think that’s reason enough for us to do this album. Furthermore, A Better Dystopia is a collection of songs that I think reflect (knowingly or unknowingly) a paranoid time in history, but also deflect that same paranoia by owning it, fully.”

Check out the video for “Mr. Destroyer” below.

The album will be available in several special editions, including a 2LP Gatefold Pink Transparent (Napalm mailorder only – limited to 300); 2LP Gatefold Glow In The Dark (Napalm mailorder only – limited to 200) and limited Die Hard Edition: 2LP Gatefold Neon Green/Black Splatter + Slipmat (Napalm mailorder only — limited to 200).

Preorder the album here.

See the A Better Dystopia tracklisting below:

1. The Diamond Mine

2. Born to Go

3. Epitaph for a Head

4. Solid Gold Hell

5. Be Forewarned

6. Mr. Destroyer

7. When the Wolf Sits

8. Death

9. Situation

10. It’s Trash

11. Motorcycle (Straight to Hell)

12. Learning to Die

13. Welcome to the Void – Bonus Track