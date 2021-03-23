New Music \

Monster Magnet Shares ‘Mr. Destroyer’ From A Better Dystopia Covers LP

The album will be a "playlist from the 4th dimension…" says singer Dave Wyndorf

Katherine Turman | March 23, 2021 - 12:10 pm
Monster Magnet
CREDIT: Gonzales Photo/Per-Otto Oppi/PYMCA/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Tags: Dave Wyndorf, monster magnet