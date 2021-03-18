Lucinda Williams Covers Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Save Yourself’

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Sharon Van Etten’s epic is getting a fairly epic reissue treatment. One of the best parts of the reissue is that Van Etten tapped a select group of musicians to cover the songs on the album. So far, we’ve heard songs from Big Red Machine and IDLES. This week’s unveiling comes from none other than Lucinda Williams, who covers “Save Yourself.”

On social media, Van Etten shared the story of their friendship, including when they first met at a show in New York in 2016. She explained how she was shy to meet the acclaimed singer-songwriter at first, but that (as they say) is ancient history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Van Etten (@sharonvanhalen)

You can listen to the cover below.

As a reminder, Van Etten will be sharing a new cover every Thursday, so check back in and who will be next. Still to come are Shamir, Courtney Barnett, St. Panther and Fiona Apple.

In addition to the reissue, Van Etten will be performing epic in its entirety on livestream events on April 16 (the anniversary edition’s release date) and 17.