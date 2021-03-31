News \

Lorde and Marlon Williams Cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Tougher Than the Rest’

The Boss previously performed "Royals" in 2014

Daniel Kohn | March 31, 2021 - 11:42 pm
Lorde and Marlon Williams
CREDIT: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Tags: Bruce Springsteen, Lorde, marlon williams