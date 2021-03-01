Lana Del Rey Teases ‘White Dress’ Single; Country Covers Album Also Completed

In an Instagram post, Lana Del Rey shared a 20-second video of her rollerblading down an empty, sunny highway as a tease to her next single, “White Dress,” off her upcoming Chemtrails Over the Country Club LP that’s out this month.

In an interview clip in the same post, Del Rey answers an off-camera question about videos, saying, “I don’t know what I”m going for, but I do hope one day, I can work with somebody who actually knows how to make videos like John Waters or David Lynch.”

Del Rey also revealed she has also recorded a country covers album, telling Contact Music, “I went back and listened to ‘Ride’ and ‘Video Games’ and thought, you know they’re kind of country. I mean, they’re definitely not pop.

“Maybe the way ‘Video Games’ got remastered, they’re pop,” she continued, “but there’s something Americana about it for sure.“So let’s see how these things come out – I’m not going to have pedal steel guitar on every single thing, but it is easy for me to write.”

The title track and video for Chemtrails Over the Country Club were released in January, produced by Jack Antonoff, while the lead single, “Let Me Love You Like A Woman,” was released in October 2020.

In December, in her first TV appearance in eight years, Del Rey turned in a remote performance of “Let Me Love You Like a Woman.”

And at the start of 2021, the singer stirred up some controversy in an interview that addressed inclusivity and American politics.