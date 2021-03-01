James Share Title Track from Upcoming LP, All the Colours of You

James, who are best known for their 1993 hit “Laid,” has shared the song “All the Colours of You,“ the title track from their new album, All the Colours of You, which is out on June 4. The collection is the British band’s 16th album and follows 2018’s Living in Extraordinary Times.

The album was produced by Grammy award-winner Jacknife Lee (U2, R.E.M., The Killers).

“With all the shit that went down in 2020 this was a miraculous conception and another big jump forward for us on the back of the last three albums,” James frontman Tim Booth said in a statement. “I hope it reflects the colours of these crazy times. Sweet 16 is a proper album, no fillers and is up there with our best.”

Bassist Jim Glennie added that he’s “pleased, proud and surprised by this record in equal amounts. Jacknife has pushed us and the songs somewhere new and it’s very exciting. After all these years, we are still challenging ourselves and our fans.”

The song “All The Colours Of You” ruminates about the Trump years (which you can imagine what the message is). Listen to it below.

Since their breakthrough single, 1991’s “Sit Down,” James have sold more than 25 million copies in the process, with “Laid” featured as the theme song to the American Pie movies and has appeared numerous times in film and TV over the years.

James currently has a UK arena tour scheduled for November and December; their last tour was in 2019 with the Psychedelic Furs.

Check out the tracklisting for All the Colours of You below:

1. ZERO

2. All The Colours Of You

3. Recover

4. Beautiful Beaches

5. Wherever It Takes Us

6. Hush

7. Miss America

8. Getting Myself Into

9. Magic Bus

10. Isabella

11. XYST