New Music \

Iggy Pop Covers Donovan’s ‘Sunshine Superman’ With Dr Lonnie Smith

The jazzy take on the song suits Pop's dramatic voice

Katherine Turman | March 3, 2021 - 11:56 am
Iggy-Pop-Dr-Lonnie-smith-by-Don-Was-1614789473
CREDIT: Don Was

Tags: Dr. Lonnie Smith, iggy pop