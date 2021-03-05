Hayley Kiyoko’s ‘Notes of HUE’ Playlist

With everyone STILL (mostly) sequestered and self-quarantining due to COVID, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko:

A bold collection of songs to empower and inspire confidence in everyone! Each of these songs has their own shade of emotion and personality but together they create a bouquet anyone can enjoy. Similar to scent, we all connect and make memories with music in different ways. Embrace what makes you, you!

bLAck pARty – “Bloom”

Not only does his song’s message really resonate in a hopeful way, but bLAck pARty is a great friend who is also featured in the photo campaign for Hue!

Blood Orange – “Best to You”

This song is so romantic and the instrumentation is brilliant. Blood Orange is one of my fav scents in the perfume!

“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles

Going into the fragrance-making process I knew that watermelon was a must-have. We love Harry!!

“Juicy” — Doja Cat

Nothing is sexier than honoring your body for everything it does for you and this song is so catchy.

“Sweet Spot” — Kim Petras

Kim delivers such a high-energy jam, I want to drive with the windows down to this song.

“As I Am” — H.E.R.

Love the song’s message. We all want to be accepted and loved exactly as we are.

“Wildflower” — Beach House

This soundscape is so lush and makes me think of lying peacefully in a field of flowers.

“Feel Good Inc.” — Gorillaz

I get an instant mood-boost from this song, it’s so reliable for making me feel great.

“In My Room” — Frank Ocean

I feel like we’ve all been nowhere BUT our rooms for the last year, so not only is this song relatable but i always love vibing to Frank.

“Unique” feat. Anderson. Paak — GoldLink

When I chose the name Hue I really wanted to highlight everyone’s uniqueness. We are all different and that’s what makes the world a better place.

“The Sweet Escape” — Gwen Stefani

Gwen’s solo era was so iconic! “The Sweet Escape” reminds me of the lychee in the heart notes for the fragrance.

“Cream” — Prince, The New Power Generation

Any Prince song to me exudes confidence and sensuality, but this one really does it for me. Reminds me of the cream musk note in Hue which I love.

“Style” — Taylor Swift

Confidence will NEVER go out of style.

“Skin” — Dijon

Nothing better than catching a whiff of your favorite person on your hoodie to remind you of them.

“Pretty Girl” – Hayley Kiyoko

Women are my biggest inspiration when creating…from songs to music videos to perfume.

“Sound & Color” — Alabama Shakes

Color is such a huge part of my life and it inspires every part of my day.

“Rainbow” — Kasey Musgraves

I appreciate the reminder that through the tougher times there’s always beauty to be found if we look for it.

“Pynk” (feat. Grimes) — Janelle Monae

Love this empowering collaboration. I made the packaging blush because pink is my favorite color!

“Touch My Body” — Mariah Carey

“come on and give me what I deserve!”