News \

HAIM Shine on Grammy Stage With Performance of ‘The Steps’

Sister trio's performance follows historic nominations during Sunday night's ceremony

Brenton Blanchet | March 14, 2021 - 8:32 pm
HAIM_Grammys-1615767882
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tags: 2021 Grammys, grammys, Haim, Recording Academy