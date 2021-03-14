Fiona Apple Takes Home Best Alternative Music Album Grammy for Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Fiona Apple took home the Best Alternative Album golden gramophone for Fetch the Bolt Cutters, beating out Brittany Howard (Jaime), Beck (Hyperspace), Tame Impala (The Slow Rush), and Phoebe Bridgers (Punisher). This was her first win of the night.

Apple is in good company, joining the likes of former winners including Vampire Weekend, David Bowie, Radiohead, the White Stripes, and the Black Keys.

