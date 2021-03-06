Eminem Takes Aim at Cancel Culture in ‘Tone Deaf’ Lyric Video

Eminem takes aim at cancel culture in the lyric video for “Tone Deaf,” the latest single off his 2020 album, Music To Be Murdered By — Side B. The animated clip puts the rapper’s controversial past on full display, as he blames his “alter-ego” for all his “evil thoughts” while refusing to tone down his lyrics.

“I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey (I’m tone-deaf) / ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me,” Eminem tweeted about the video, showcasing one of its key lyrics.

Earlier this week, a TikTok campaign called for Eminem’s cancellation after lyrics from his 2010 single with Rihanna “Love the Way You Lie” resurfaced, HotNewHipHop reported. In the song, Marshall Mathers raps “If you fucking leave again I’m strap you to this bed and set the house on fire.”

The “Tone Deaf” video arrives a few months after Eminem fought his demons in the “Higher” visuals. Watch the lyric video below.

Eminem made the cut on several of our 35th Anniversary lists: he was named our 25th most influential artist of the past 35 years and The Marshall Mathers LP, which turned 20 last year, came in at No. 21 on our list of the 35 Best Albums of the Last 35 Years.