Dolly Parton Gets COVID Vaccine: ‘I’m Old Enough to Get It and Smart Enough to Get It’

Dolly Parton put her arm where her money went (or is it the other way around?), literally. A month after she donated $1 million to vaccine research at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University, Parton received her first dose of the COVID vaccine on Tuesday, also at Vanderbilt.

In a video that she shared on her social media, she implored people to get the vaccine (hers was the Moderna version). “I’m old enough and smart enough to get it,” the country legend said ahead of sharing a slightly reworked version of “Jolene” where Jolene is swapped out for vaccine.

Continuing, she used a few puns to describe the importance and necessity of getting the vaccine to ensure that things would get back to “normal,” whatever that means now anyway.

She did have some testy words for those who aren’t as excited to get their vaccine.

“I just want to say to all you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken squat — get out there and get your shot,” Parton said.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Last month, Parton was set to be honored by a statue by the Tennessee government. Instead, she declined and said that it wasn’t the right time to put her on a pedestal.