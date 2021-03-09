Corey Taylor Speaks Out Against ‘Cancel Culture’ After Eminem Backlash

Corey Taylor, noted lead mask-wearer of Slipknot, is the latest rocker to speak out about concerns regarding “cancel culture,” but unlike System of a Down’s drummer and some of the others who have run their mouths on podcasts and such, Taylor actually brought up some good points.

In a discussion on Los Angeles radio station KLOS surrounding TikTok users “canceling” Eminem due to a lyric in “Love the Way You Lie,” Taylor had strong words on the current state of things.

“I was just reading about how Gen Z is trying to cancel Eminem because of one line that was in a Rihanna song that he did with her,” Taylor said. “And I’m just like ‘Is that where we are right now?’ I mean, at this point, you’re talking about the Salem witch trials. You’re talking about America in the ’20s where the KKK was like a political force. You’re talking about complete condemnation without context or any rationalization for an action like that.

“To me, that’s the most dangerous — when the mob decides that you’re gone. I mean, that is Caesar at the Colosseum, for God’s sake. That’s when it’s dangerous. The level of censorship that we’re starting to see — and I’m not saying that certain things haven’t been said that easily offend people. However, the flip side of that is that you can’t even make a joke anymore, even in the cleanest of situations. I mean, they completely turn on you. And there’s not one hint of satire, no hint of irony — it’s just all outrage.”

Taylor added that if people “can’t understand the difference between metaphor and complete reality, then we’re in real trouble.” Perhaps the Salem witch trials might be a bit overdramatic, but it’s nice to see someone capable of making their argument without going completely off the deep end for a change.

For those wondering, the Eminem lyric that got him “canceled” is “If she ever tries to fucking leave again, I’ma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire.”