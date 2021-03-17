Charli XCX to Perform on Bandsintown PLUS

Charli XCX never stops experimenting. Last year, she set a new standard for fan interaction when she opened up the creative process behind her fourth album, How I’m Feeling Now, to input from social media. This Saturday, she’ll bring the same collaborative spirit to her performance for Bandsintown PLUS, where the lucky winners of an online audition will join her onscreen as virtual backup dancers.

Since its launch in January, Bandsintown PLUS has become the go-to platform for artists like Charli who are looking to push the limits of livestreaming — whether it’s sharing screen time with fans or the next idea no one’s thought of yet. That commitment to experimentation also shines through in the service’s broad range of sounds on display. Thursday night it will showcase Drake-approved multi-instrumentalist Gabriel Garzón-Montano. On Friday, Charli’s joined by bedroom pop auteur ELIO, and Saturday night features a set by synth genius DāM-FunK — all part of a packed schedule of concerts for just $9.95 a month.